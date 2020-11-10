Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas Pays Tribute To Tommy Heinsohn On Twitter

The Boston Celtics on Tuesday lost an iconic member of their franchise.

Basketball Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn died at the age of 86. Heinsohn was a Celtic through and through, serving as a player, coach and television voice dating back to 1956.

Social media tributes for Heinsohn quickly began to flood in after the news broke. Among the posts was a tweet from Isaiah Thomas, who garnered a nickname from Heinsohn during his two-plus seasons in Boston.

Damn RIP Tommy Heinsohn!!! “The Little guy” that’s the nickname he gave me. Will miss his voice and everything he brought to the game especially Celtics basketball — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 10, 2020

Heinsohn certainly brought quite a bit to the Celtics. A six-time All-Star, Heinsohn won eight NBA championships with Boston as a player and tacked on two more as a head coach. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his contributions as both a player and coach.