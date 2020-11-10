Bruins Remember Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn With Epic 2018 Game 7 Picture

Tuesday marked a sad day in Boston.

Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn died at the age of 86. The team confirmed the news after multiple reports came out.

Heinsohn was well-known in Boston, not just for his playing and coaching days with the C’s, but also for his electric commentary during Celtics’ broadcasts.

Many took to Twitter to offer condolences, and the Boston Bruins did the same with an epic picture of Heinsohn serving as the B’s bannner captain during the Bruins’ Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018.

The Bruins mourn the passing of the legendary Tommy Heinsohn. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and the entire Celtics organization. pic.twitter.com/cqNWEUPtIU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2020

Heinsohn certainly will be missed.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images