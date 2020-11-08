Manchester City Vs. Liverpool: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool is braced for the stiffest of tests.

Manchester City will host Liverpool on Sunday in a Premier League game between the teams most observers believe will be the most likely 2020-21 title contenders. Liverpool enters the weekend atop the Premier League standings with 16 points after seven games and lead 10th-place Manchester City by five points.

Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-0 last season in the corresponding game, but the teams had little to play for when they met. Liverpool’s and Manchester City’s respective motivations will be much different this time around.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester City versus Liverpool:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/412926-atalanta-and-liverpool-set-early-pace-in-champions-league-group-d" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>