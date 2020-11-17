NBA Rumors: Bucks Acquire Jrue Holiday From Pelicans In Blockbuster Trade

Sorry, Celtics fans, but Jrue Holiday won’t be joining Boston.

Despite rumors of the Green wanting to package draft picks for Holiday, it appears he is going to an Eastern Conference rival.

The New Orleans Pelicans traded Holiday, one of the league’s best two-way guards, to the Milwaukee Bucks for a package including three first-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Besides the three future first-round picks going to New Orleans, there are also pick swaps included in the deal, per sources. All in all, this is shaping up to be a draft compensation package similar to New Orleans' deal for Anthony Davis with Lakers. https://t.co/HbnLxzUI96 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

The 30-year-old Holiday has two years left on his contract and is set to make just over $26 million. He now join the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks, making an NBA Finals contender only that much stronger.