Cam Newton Flaunts, Details Gameday Outfit In Wildly Entertaining Video

Never change, Cam

Cam Newton always looks fresh prior to his games, donning some incredibly flashy outfits while walking into Gillette Stadium or the visitors stadium.

And now he’s giving fans a breakdown of his Week 10 fit he wore prior to the New England Patriots’ 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”

In case you missed it, check it out below:

Pretty snazzy.

The quarterback took to Instagram to detail his outfit in a video that certainly doesn’t lack any entertainment.

Take a look:

Never change, Cam.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

