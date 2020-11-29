NFL Week 12 Betting Live: Reaction To Line Movement, Bad Beats, Props

2:50 p.m.: The Vikings (and Vikings bettors) are having an awful day. Carolina now leads in Minnesota 21-7 after scoring two consecutive scoop-and-score touchdowns, the first being a return of a Kirk Cousins fumble and the second being the return of a Dalvin Cook giveaway.

Carolina, a 3-point underdog at kickoff, now is an 8.5-point favorite on the live line.

2:48 p.m.: Quarterback change for the Giants in Cincinnati. Colt McCoy has replaced Daniel Jones, who appears to be injured. The Giants are currently 5.5-point favorites in a 10-10 game, although they’re driving.

2:45 p.m.: Naturally, Cleveland is having problems … with the Jaguars. A Cleveland fumble led to a Jaguars touchdown, and now the Browns are not only trailing 19-7 but just 2.5-point favorites as well. The total is all the way up to 59.

2:30 p.m.: Here are some current in-game lines for games that are at halftime or just about to start the second half.

(-5) New York Giants at Cincinnati

(-6) Miami at New York Jets

(-5) Arizona at New England

(-7.5) Cleveland at Jacksonville

Los Angeles Chargers a (-11.5) Buffalo

Carolina at (-3) Minnesota

2:16 p.m.: If you’re on the over for Derrick Henry rushing yards, it’s going to be a stress-free afternoon. The Titans running back already blew by the rushing yard prop (which landed somewhere in the 80s) with 120 yards — and counting — in the first half.

2:08 p.m.: A massive development in Indy, as Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo is out for the game.

#Colts LT Anthony Castonzo (knee) is out for the game. Big loss. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2020

The Titans, currently leading 21-14, are 3-point favorites on the live line at the moment.

2:05 p.m.: We gotta feeling this one might come back to bite those who have Cleveland -7 and/or over 48.5

Oh no Baker… 😳pic.twitter.com/T0cH0MomcN — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 29, 2020

1:30 p.m.: Looks like a shootout in Indy between a pair of AFC South rivals in what might be the biggest game of the weekend.

AJ Brown just scored a 69-yard touchdown, and the Titans have taken the 14-7 lead.

The underdog Titans are now 3-point favorites on the live line with the over/under up over 60.

1:25 p.m.: The Cardinals are off to a hot start in Foxboro after forcing a Cam Newton interception on the Patriots’ first possession.

Arizona then took the lead with a Kenyan Drake touchdown and after forcing a punt, is once again driving down the field.

The Cardinals are currently live 10-point favorites, and we’re not even out of the first quarter.

1:14 p.m.: The Giants wasted no time taking the lead in Cincinnati. The Bengals wasted even less time tying the game, as Brandon Wilson returned the ensuing kick 103 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

The total in that game closed at about 45 points. The live total is already up to 55.

12:53 p.m.: No surprises here given how much action we’ve already mentioned on teams like the Raiders and Giants. Obviously, according to this, the Vikings and Browns are getting plenty of love, too.

In its biggest decisions of the day at this point, @stationcasinos' sportsbooks need the Falcons, Bengals, Panthers and Jags.



(Corrects books need in Raiders-Falcons game. My mistake). — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 29, 2020

12:45 p.m.: A little more on the consensus picks as we get set for kickoff.

Heaviest NFL Action of Week 12



1. Saints -16.5 (from -6.5), 85%



2. Giants -6.5, 81%



3. Raiders -3, 73%



4. Saints / Broncos Under 36 (from 46), 65% — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) November 29, 2020

We’ll dive into that Broncos-Saints games a little more later, but those are unprecedented line movements on both the side and total. Then again, a team losing its entire quarterback room to a contagious disease and having to start a practice squad wide receiver is pretty unprecedented.

12:30 p.m.: With about 30 minutes to go until kickoff of the 1 p.m. ET slate, here’s a look at where the money is going, per Vegas Insider.

Per @PointsBetUSA — follow or fade the Public Money?

Good Luck with your Week 12 #NFL Wagers on Sunday!

Good Luck with your Week 12 #NFL Wagers on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/EmVkB7eNx4 — VegasInsider.com (@TwitVI) November 29, 2020

As you can see, there is a whole bunch of one-sided betting action in the early window.

The public absolutely loves the following:

Las Vegas (-3) AT Atlanta

Buffalo (-4.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Miami (-7) AT New York Jets

Cleveland (-7) AT Jacksonville

New York Giants (-6) AT Cincinnati

Arizona (-1) AT New England

Unsurprisingly, all favorites. No surprise there. But we’ve bolded the “at” in some games to point out just how many public road favorites there are this week. That likely means there’s going to be some carnage because there’s no way all that public love is going to be justified by 4 p.m.

The real interesting game is the Arizona-New England game, where the Cardinals moved from a 2-point favorite to a 1-point favorite despite getting a whole chunk of bets (and handle).

12 p.m.: Week 12 in the NFL is here, and to the surprise of some, it actually will be played.

As COVID-19 tears through America, the NFL certainly hasn’t been immune to the contagious virus. A pivotal AFC North matchup between the Ravens and Steelers hangs in the balance, and we’ve got a practice squad wide receiver likely to start at quarterback in Denver.

Weird times.

It figures to be another wild day for bettors, too, and we’ll be following all the action right here, checking in on line movement, in-game action, props — you name it. When something happens on (or off) the field, and it affects the betting market, we’ll be breaking it down right here, so keep this blog refreshed throughout the day as you make your picks and bets.

