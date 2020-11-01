Patriots Vs. Bills Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 8 Matchup

11:30 a.m.: Here are today’s Patriots inactives:

— With Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene both out, Ryan Izzo is the Patriots’ only active tight end. Not ideal on a day New England could lean heavily on the run. Fullback Jakob Johnson also could chip in there.

Cam Newton's weapons today:



WR: Byrd, Meyers, Olszewski, Zuber

TE: Izzo

RB: Harris, White, Burkhead, Taylor

FB: Johnson



That's one third-round pick (Harris), one fourth-rounder (White), one sixth-rounder (Burkhead), one seventh-rounder (Izzo) and six UDFAs. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 1, 2020

— Rookie linebacker Josh Uche is active and will make his NFL debut. Hopes were high for the second-round draft pick entering the season. His speed/size combo could make him a game-changer at inside ‘backer.

— Running back J.J. Taylor draws back into the lineup after two straight healthy scratches.

— Undrafted rookie cornerback Myles Bryant is active for the first time with Stephon Gilmore down. J.C. Jackson, who was questionable with a knee injury, will play.

— Guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason both are active. That’s big for the Patriots’ offensive line.

10:42 a.m.: Dalton Keene, whom we mentioned earlier, is testing his injured knee for Patriots medical personnel, according to reporters in Buffalo, indicating he’s a game-time decision.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy did the same earlier. Both are listed as questionable.

The Patriots worked out DT Lawrence Guy on the field this morning, and now it appears they're doing the same with TE Dalton Keene. Both are questionable on the injury report. #Bills — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 1, 2020

Rookie Dalton Keene is testing his knee as the medical staff watches. The tight end is questionable. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/WePN8jcGlM — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 1, 2020

Losing Keene would leave the Patriots with just Ryan Izzo and fullback Jakob Johnson as available tight end options.

10:36 a.m.: The weather right now in Buffalo? Cold. Wet. Windy. Generally unpleasant, according to reporters on site.

Weather is picking up. More rain. Colder. Wind steady. pic.twitter.com/Ny3yDHcCxc — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 1, 2020

It’s very Buffaloey this morning. 💨 🌧 No ❄️ in the forecast, however. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/UHCyOyBTFB — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 1, 2020

Today’s conditions might not match the goal post-tilting gales the Patriots experienced when they visited then-Ralph Wilson Stadium in 2008, but they’re sure to make life difficult for quarterbacks Cam Newton and Josh Allen.

9:45 a.m.: The Patriots will be without rookie tight end Devin Asiasi, who did not make the trip due to personal reasons. It’s unclear if Asiasi would have been active anyway, as he sat out last week’s game as a healthy scratch.

Expect Ryan Izzo and rookie Dalton Keene to be the Patriots’ tight ends today, assuming Keene (questionable, knee) is healthy enough to play.

9 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots have lost each of their last three games. They desperately need to break that streak this afternoon.

The 2-4 Patriots are in Buffalo today to take on the 5-2 Bills, who sit atop the AFC East standings and can take a potentially insurmountable division lead with a win over the flailing Pats.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was candid about this game’s importance this week, calling it “a must-win” for New England.

As we count down the final hours before kickoff, here’s a rundown of New England’s latest roster moves:

— Ruled out cornerback Stephon Gilmore, wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, safety Kyle Dugger, offensive lineman Justin Herron and defensive tackle Carl Davis

— Placed Edelman and Herron on injured reserve

— Activated linebacker Josh Uche and special teamer Cody Davis off IR

— Removed running back Sony Michel from the reserve/COVID-19 list (but did not activate him off IR)

— Promoted defensive tackle Nick Thurman from the practice squad to the 53-man roster

— Temporarily wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and edge rusher Tashawn Bower from the practice squad

Uche, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, should make his NFL debut today. Zuber joins a depleted receiving corps that also features Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.

Patriots guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason, running back Damien Harris, cornerback J.C. Jackson, outside linebackers John Simon and Shilique Calhoun, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and tight end Dalton Keene are listed as questionable.

Game time is set for 1 p.m. ET at Bills Stadium. Follow along throughout the day for full pre- and in-game coverage.