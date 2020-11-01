NFL Rumors: Patriots Have This Concern About Cam Newton Amid Losing Streak

It’s been a rough go of it for Cam Newton in recent weeks, to say the least.

Newton completed a combined 26 of 40 pass attempts for 255 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions in his first two games since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The veteran quarterback posted one of the worst performances of his career last week in the New England Patriots’ ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which resulted in Newton being benched at the start of the fourth quarter.

Bill Belichick voiced his commitment to Newton following the Patriots’ Week 7 defeat, and if a report from Jay Glazer on Sunday is any indication, New England still isn’t considering a change under center. That said, the Patriots reportedly are concerned about Newton’s recent play.

“Well, it’s not so short that if he makes one mistake, they’re going to pull him, but it’s also not so long (that) if he continues to make those mistakes, they’re just going to let him go,” Glazer said on FOX. “They are concerned about the number of errors he’s had the last two weeks. And they understand because of COVID and he’s been out, they understand. They get it. But he needs to pull it together much faster than — if he wants to stay in there.”

How long will the Patriots stick with Cam Newton? Reasons for Dolphins making the switch to Tua? And latest on AB to the Bucs.@JayGlazer breaks it all down: pic.twitter.com/N4uRXwjSj3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

Newton will have his work cut out for him in trying to bounce back Sunday. Not only do the Bills feature a fairly strong defense, but the weather in Buffalo is expected to be pretty lousy throughout the Week 8 contest.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images