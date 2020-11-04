Stars Announce Ben Bishop, Tyler Seguin Out Five Months After Surgeries

It’s unclear just when the 2020-21 NHL season will start, but it’s likely the Dallas Stars will be without a pair of their players.

Dallas on Tuesday announced goalie Ben Bishop and forward Tyler Seguin will miss about five months after they both underwent recent surgeries.

Bishop had a torn meniscus in his right knee repaired Oct. 21, while Seguin underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair Nov. 2.

This certainly is a blow to the Stars, especially after making it to the Stanley Cup Final in September against the Tampa Bay Lightning.