Stars Announce Ben Bishop, Tyler Seguin Out Five Months After Surgeries

It’s unclear just when the 2020-21 NHL season will start, but it’s likely the Dallas Stars will be without a pair of their players.
Dallas on Tuesday announced goalie Ben Bishop and forward Tyler Seguin will miss about five months after they both underwent recent surgeries.
Bishop had a torn meniscus in his right knee repaired Oct. 21, while Seguin underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair Nov. 2.
This certainly is a blow to the Stars, especially after making it to the Stanley Cup Final in September against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
If the season indeed starts Jan. 1 — the NHL’s target date — Bishop will be ready to return by March, with Seguin returning in April.