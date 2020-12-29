Dwayne Haskins Reportedly Clears Waivers; Multiple Teams Interested

Dwayne Haskins reportedly is a free agent.

The 23-year-old cleared waivers Tuesday and now is free to sign with any NFL team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who added multiple organizations are showing interest in the young quarterback. Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was released Monday by the Washington Football Team after a disastrous week.

Here’s Schefter’s report:

Former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed today on waivers, per source.



Haskins is now free to sign wherever there’s interest, and there are teams that already have expressed some, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

While it would be easy — and fair — to write off Haskins, he nevertheless has youth and talent on his side. It would be far from the craziest storyline in NFL history if Haskins were to land on his feet and turn himself into a successful NFL quarterback.

As for teams who could use an infusion of youth at the quarterback position, multiple clubs — including the New England Patriots — come to mind.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images