Bill Belichick Tentatively Commits To Cam Newton As Patriots’ Starter

It sounds like the remaining Jarrett Stidham believers in New England will not get their wish Sunday when the Patriots take on the New York Jets.

When asked on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” if quarterback Cam Newton would continue starting Week 17 against the Jets, Belichick tentatively committed to the veteran QB.

“Yeah, we — I would imagine,” Belichick said. “We’re going through that now. We’ll see.”

Belichick said Monday night that Newton’s performance was not the problem in the Patriots’ 38-9 Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He reiterated that stance Tuesday on WEEI.

“He did what we asked him to do,” Belichick said.

Belichick was asked if he believed the Patriots wouldn’t find out anything more about Stidham by starting him Sunday.

“I think there would be some truth to that,” Belichick replied.

Belichick pushed back when that answer was interpreted as the Patriots knowing everything they need to know about the second-year pro, however.

“At some point, he’ll get an opportunity to play with a good opportunity to prepare and play, and that will be a better evaluation,” Belichick said. “Whatever point that is, I don’t know.”

The Patriots’ season ends Sunday. It wouldn’t be surprising if Stidham relieves Newton again in Week 17, but Patriots fans will probably have to wait until next summer’s preseason to see the young QB as a starter.

The Patriots are 6-8 with Newton as their starter. Stidham has played five games as a backup this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images