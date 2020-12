If you’re reading this, you probably still have a shot at winning your fantasy football league.

(If so, congratulations!)

Now just don’t screw it up. An excellent way to ensure you choke Sunday is to start a player who doesn’t even suit up for their team’s game. And, unfortunately, many stars enter Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season with injury designations.

Who’s in? Who’s out?

Keep it here for injury updates throughout what figures to be a busy Sunday across the NFL: