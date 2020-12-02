MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Likeliest Landing Spots For Corey Kluber

Starting pitching arguably is the Boston Red Sox’s greatest need as we head into the second month of Major League Baseball free agency.
Perhaps the issue will be addressed with a Cy Young winner.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Tuesday night reported the Red Sox have shown interest in free-agent right-hander Corey Kluber. ESPN’s Buster Olney on Wednesday morning followed up with a report indicating Boston is among the three likeliest landing spots for the three-time All-Star.
Injuries marred the last two seasons for Kluber, who dealt with a fractured right arm, abdominal tightness and a torn teres major muscle over the course of his final year with the Cleveland Indians and his debut campaign with the Texas Rangers. The 34-year-old was limited to eight starts and 36 2/3 total innings dating back to the start of the 2019 season.
But according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, Kluber currently has a clean bill of health and would be able to take on a normal spring training from the get-go without restrictions. Considering the two-time American League Cy Young winner likely can be had for cheap, it potentially could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Red Sox, whose starting staff was among the worst in baseball in 2020.
And as Morosi suggests, Boston potentially could have a leg up in the Kluber sweepstakes given his offseason home is roughly 10 miles from Fenway Park.