MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Likeliest Landing Spots For Corey Kluber

Starting pitching arguably is the Boston Red Sox’s greatest need as we head into the second month of Major League Baseball free agency.

Perhaps the issue will be addressed with a Cy Young winner.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Tuesday night reported the Red Sox have shown interest in free-agent right-hander Corey Kluber. ESPN’s Buster Olney on Wednesday morning followed up with a report indicating Boston is among the three likeliest landing spots for the three-time All-Star.

Source: #RedSox showing interest in free agent Corey Kluber, who makes his home in Greater Boston. Kluber, 34, said to be progressing well from the teres major muscle strain that shortened his 2020 season; he is expected to throw bullpen sessions this month. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2020

A rival executive speculates that given the developments in the starting pitching market, and the respective team needs, he sees Corey Kluber landing with the Yankees, Mets or Red Sox. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 2, 2020

Injuries marred the last two seasons for Kluber, who dealt with a fractured right arm, abdominal tightness and a torn teres major muscle over the course of his final year with the Cleveland Indians and his debut campaign with the Texas Rangers. The 34-year-old was limited to eight starts and 36 2/3 total innings dating back to the start of the 2019 season.

But according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, Kluber currently has a clean bill of health and would be able to take on a normal spring training from the get-go without restrictions. Considering the two-time American League Cy Young winner likely can be had for cheap, it potentially could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Red Sox, whose starting staff was among the worst in baseball in 2020.

And as Morosi suggests, Boston potentially could have a leg up in the Kluber sweepstakes given his offseason home is roughly 10 miles from Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images