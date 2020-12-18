Nets Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Preseason Game Online

For the first time in a long time, Kyrie Irving is back at TD Garden.

Even if it is just a preseason game.

Irving was unavailable for all of the Brooklyn Nets’ games against the Celtics in Boston last season, but he’s healthy and ready to go Friday when the two sides meet on Causeway Street.

Both teams only scheduled two preseason games, so this is the finale for each. The Celtics lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, while the Nets beat the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images