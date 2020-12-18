Kyrie Irving Spotted Doing Interesting Pregame Routine Before Celtics-Nets

Kyrie Irving is one interesting guy, so not much he does is entirely surprising anymore.

But the Brooklyn Nets star took part in an interesting routine Friday before his first game at TD Garden since leaving the Boston Celtics in 2019.

Irving was spotted burning what appeared to be sage while walking around the court during warmups. And it was all caught on camera.

Check it out for yourself:

Kyrie Irving makes his return to TD Garden.



Coverage of #Celtics-Nets begins at 7:30 p.m. on @NBCSBoston with Celtics Pregame Live! pic.twitter.com/7P82E6EqO9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 18, 2020

(For context: Some believe burning sage is a way to cleanse an area of negative energies and promote health and healing.)

We’ll see if Irving gets any sort of boost from his pregame routine when Celtics-Nets tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images