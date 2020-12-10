NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For Every Game On Week 14 Schedule

If you’re into defensive slugfests, you might be in luck Week 14.

Of the 16 games on the latest NFL slate, only four feature a total of 50 points or more, per consensus data.

But that’s how the oddsmakers believes things will shake out. Here are our over/under picks for every contest on the docket.

Thursday, Dec. 10

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams — 44

The Patriots appear to have found their formula for success, and it’s certainly not engaging in shootouts. We believe New England’s defense will make life difficult for Jared Goff and Co. much like the unit did in Super Bowl LIII.

Pick: UNDER

Sunday, Dec. 13

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars — 53

The Titans scored 30-plus points in each of their last three games. We imagine that streak will continue Sunday against the Jaguars, who currently allowing the fourth-most points per game.

Pick: OVER

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 52.5

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense should be fresh and ready to go following a Week 13 bye. Minnesota’s defense has been fairly porous for the majority of the season, but the offense appears to be rounding into form.

Pick: OVER

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins — 49.5

The Dolphins only have surrendered over 21 points in three of 12 games to date. But this is the reigning Super Bowl champions we’re talking about, and the window now is wide open for the Chiefs to grab the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Pick: OVER

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers — 46.5

The Panthers have proven they can be successful on offense even without superstar back Christian McCaffrey. That said, the Broncos were held to 20 points or less in each of their last four games.

Pick: UNDER

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears — 45.5

Deshaun Watson has been on a roll of late, and we imagine he might play with a chip on his shoulder Sunday against a team that passed on him in the draft. The Bears, meanwhile, should be in desperation mode with their playoff hopes dwindling.

Pick: OVER

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants — 45

The pesky Giants just limited Russell Wilson and Co. to 12 (!) points in Seattle. The unit should be able to keep it rolling in the Meadowlands against a struggling Cardinals team.

Pick: UNDER

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals — 42.5

The Cowboys desperately need to take advantage of this matchup in order to stay in the hunt for the NFC East title. On the flipside, even the Joe Burrow-less Bengals should be able to find some points against the lousy Dallas defense.

Pick: OVER

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders — 51

We’re expecting the Silver and Black to make the most of their new lease on life after a miracle win over the winless New York Jets. But their below-average defense probably will struggle against the Colts.

Pick: OVER

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks — 47

Squaring off with an 0-12 team presents a great opportunity for the Seahawks to bounce back from an upset loss. Seattle might cover this total on its own.

Pick: OVER

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions — 55

These NFC North foes combined for 63 points back in Week 2. Aaron Rodgers and Co. now are in a total groove, so the Packers probably are in line for another high mark in Detroit.

Pick: OVER

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers — 49.5

The Falcons and Chargers never cease to amaze the football world with how they both find ways to lose games. As such, we’re expecting a complete mess of a game in LA.

Pick: UNDER

Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers — 43.5

A stout defense is Washington’s bread and butter. The unit thrived against the previously unbeaten Steelers in Pittsburgh, so it should be successful against a Nick Mullens-led offense.

Pick: UNDER

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles — 44

Taysom Hill has proved to be a more-than-serviceable replacement for Drew Brees, and his impressive run should continue in Philly. But New Orleans’ defense is playing lights out, which doesn’t bode well for Jalen Hurts in his first NFL start.

Pick: UNDER

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills — 47

Injuries are starting to pile up along the Steelers’ defense. The Bills should be able to take advantage as Buffalo vies to ultimately leapfrog Pittsburgh in the AFC standings.

Pick: OVER

Monday, Dec. 14

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns — 46.5

These rivals combined for 44 points in Week 1, and the Browns were limited to six points. Cleveland’s defense still is shaky, but the offense has noticeably improved.

Pick: OVER

