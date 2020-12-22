NFL Rumors: Patriots QBs Coach Jedd Fisch Interviews For Arizona Job

A prominent New England Patriots assistant is eyeing a potential return to the college ranks.

Quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, who’s in his first season with the Patriots, interviewed Monday for the open head-coaching job at Arizona, according to a report from Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com.

Arizona is searching for a replacement for Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month after going 0-5 in an abbreviated Pac-12 season.

Fisch most recently coached at the college level in 2017, when he served as UCLA’s offensive coordinator/QBs coach. He previously worked at Michigan, Miami, Minnesota and Florida. The Patriots are his seventh NFL organization.

This season, Fisch has worked closely with Cam Newton, earning praise from the New England signal-caller. The Patriots’ passing offense has struggled this season, ranking 30th in the NFL through 15 games.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also could receive interest from NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies. That list currently includes the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, with more firings likely to come.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images