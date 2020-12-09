Real Madrid Vs. Monchengladbach Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

It’s not every day Real Madrid finds itself with its back pinned against the wall.

Real Madrid will host Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain, at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in their UEFA Champions League Group B finale. Real Madrid has won the European Cup a record 13 times and progressed to the Champions League knockout rounds in each of the competition’s 25 seasons.

However, they enter this contest in third place in Group B and needing a win over Monchengladbach in order to guarantee its place in the round of 16. If the teams draw, Real Madrid will need Inter to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the other Group B game in to progress.

Monchengladbach’s rout to the knockout rounds is simpler. A win over Real Madrid will do the trick, as will a draw or loss, provided Inter and Shakhtar draw.

Monchengladbach and Real Madrid drew 2-2 on Oct. 27 in Germany in their most recent meeting.