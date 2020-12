It may be the preseason, but Javonte Green is throwing down regular season-like dunks.

The Celtics forward extended Boston’s lead to 11-6 in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.

Green, a second-year player in Boston, did so with a one-handed dunk off a pass from Jaylen Brown, the first highlight of the Celtics’ 2020-21 season.

Check it out:

Boy, did we miss this.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images