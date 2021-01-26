Boston Marathon 2021: Fall Date Set For Postponed Race

The Boston Marathon will take place this year if the Massachusetts permits road races.

The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday it will stage the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11, if the Commonwealth reaches Phase 4 of its reopening plan. Marathon organizers have set the tentative date with hopes authorities will determine road races can take place safely before then.

“We announce the 2021 Boston Marathon date with a cautious optimism, understanding full well that we will continue to be guided by science and our continued collaborative work with local, city, state, and public health officials,” B.A.A president and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “If we are able to hold an in-person race in October, the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members will be paramount.”

The B.A.A. announced last October the 2021 won’t take place in April on Patriots Day, as is the tradition. The B.A.A. canceled the 2020 Boston Marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, organizers held it as a virtual event.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker hopes the ongoing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the state, region and beyond will allow the race to go ahead on the tentative date.

“Massachusetts continues to fight COVID-19 and distribute vaccines across the Commonwealth, and with brighter days ahead, we are looking forward to getting back to a new normal in 2021,” Baker said. “We will continue to work with local partners and the B.A.A. to monitor the situation and remain hopeful that the 125th Boston Marathon can take place this October.”

If the 2021 Boston Marathon takes place on the scheduled date, it will be the first time it happens during the fall.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images