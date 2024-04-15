Boston Marathon spectators are in for a great one Monday, as the weather forecast calls for sunny and clear skies in The Hub all day on Patriots Day.

But if you’re not able to make it out to the legendary course — which begins in Hopkinton, Mass., and concludes on Boylston Street in downtown Boston — there still are ways you can keep up with your favorite runner(s).

You can’t go wrong with the Boston Athletic Association app, which features a live-tracking function as well as interactive maps and plenty of other race information. If you’ll be by your computer for most of the day, there also is a live tracker prominently featured on the homepage of the BAA’s official website.

Furthermore, the race can be watched on television and streamed on any device. WCVB Channel 5 will carry all-day coverage logically, while ESPN2 will air a national broadcast. The Boston Marathon will be available for streaming on FuboTV.

Story continues below advertisement

The first stage of the annual event will begin a little after 9 a.m. ET. The final wave of runners will take to the trail at 11:15 a.m.