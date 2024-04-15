One of the world’s greatest and most legendary athletic competitions returns to Boston on Monday.

The stage is set for the 128th running of the Boston Marathon. Tens of thousands of participants will start the 26.2-mile journey in Hopkinton, Mass. and ultimately see all of their hard work come to fruition when they cross the finish line on Boylston Street.

The race will go off in stages, with the men’s wheelchair division kicking things off a little after 9 a.m. ET. The final group will be on their mark at 11:15 a.m.

Here is a full rundown of the stages and start times.

Story continues below advertisement

9:02 a.m. — Men’s wheelchair

9:05 a.m. — Women’s wheelchair

9:30 a.m. — Handcycles and duos

9:37 a.m. — Professional men

9:47 a.m. — Professional women

9:50 a.m. — Para athletics division

10 a.m. — Wave 1

10:25 a.m. — Wave 2

10:50 a.m. — Wave 3

11:15 a.m. — Wave 4

WCVB Channel 5 will carry coverage all day locally, while ESPN2 will feature a national broadcast.

Here is the viewing information for the 128th Boston Marathon:

When: Monday, April 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: WCVB, ESPN 2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WCVB