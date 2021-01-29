Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron’s Two Goals Help Boston Beat Penguins, 4-1

Here’s how it all went down:

STRONG FIRST

A strong shift from Kuraly’s line against the Sidney Crosby line led to a Wagner blast from one knee to make it a 1-0 game.

THE KID FROM WALPOLE IS ON THE BOARD 🤟 pic.twitter.com/NDabMmFl5o — NESN (@NESN) January 29, 2021

But Pittsburgh tied it up nine minutes later when Boston failed to get the puck out of its own zone and Ceci fired the puck past Halak.

Did you Ceci that tally?!



Ceci gets his first goal as a member of the Penguins.



Rust and Blueger pick up the helpers. pic.twitter.com/CjXxMe1vfh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 29, 2021

But Anders Bjork did everything right in the final minute of the period when he accelerated up ice, around the net and back to the top of the face-off circles before firing the puck into traffic.

It deflected off Kuraly for the 2-1 lead.

The B’s outshot the Penguins 9-6 after 20.

ALL B’S

Bergeron gave the B’s some insurance in the second period when he hammered home the puck past Jarry to make it 3-1.

He makes it look so EASY. pic.twitter.com/fegvWyfVoE — NESN (@NESN) January 29, 2021

Pittsburgh had an opportunity to get one back on the power play when Jeremy Lauzon went off for interference with 6:20 to go, but Boston killed it off.

The Pens went on the man advantage yet again with just over a minute to go, but the horn sounded without a goal.

Boston outshot its opponent 16-11 heading into the third period.

BRUINS WIN FOUR STRAIGHT

Bergeron struck again, this time on the power play, to give the B’s a 4-1 edge when he blasted the puck from the face-off circle after some nice puck movement from the top power play unit.

And, much like the entirety of the game, the Bruins controlled the pace of play and now go into their road trip with some serious momentum after their 4-1 win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins travel to Washington to take on the Capitals on Saturday night. Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images