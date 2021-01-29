NBA Announces Schedule Changes For Three Postponed Celtics Games

The Boston Celtics had COVID-19 rip through their locker room early on in the season, having three games pushed back in mid-January.

So as the NBA attempts to come up with a schedule for the second half of the season — amid these postponements and others around the league — some other games are being moved around.

The Celtics on Thursday announced three changes to their schedule:

— Toronto Raptors @ Boston: Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

— Detroit Pistons @ Boston: Friday, Feb. 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET

— Boston @ Washington Wizards: Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. ET

Mark your calendars 📆 pic.twitter.com/rP1w7k352W — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 29, 2021

As for those three Celtics games that were postponed after either they or the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls or Orlando Magic couldn’t dress enough players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and subsequent contact tracing: it looks like those could be thrown into the second half schedule.

The changes give Boston an extra back-to-back as it tries to make up for having played the second-fewest games of any teams in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images