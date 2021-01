The Bruins won their fourth straight game Thursday in impressive fashion.

Boston’s offense exploded with four goals in the win, and Jaroslav Halak was a brick wall between the pipes once again.

The Bruins’ defense held its own, allowing only 17 total shots on Halak throughout the night, and the veteran netminder turned 16 of them away.

To see his finest stop on the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.