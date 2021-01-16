NFL Rumors: Seahawks’ Josh Gordon Indefinitely Suspended Again

Josh Gordon is facing another uphill battle.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver reportedly was indefinitely suspended again by the NFL on Friday, according to ESPN, for “violating terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s substance-abuse policy.”

Gordon suffered a setback in his recovery in December that held him out of practice after being reinstated Dec. 3.

The 29-year-old has been open about his addiction and mental health struggles, and was suspended indefinitely in Dec. 2019. Gordon has been suspended six times in his career.

Should he be reinstated, Gordon will be a free agent.