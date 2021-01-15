Tristan Thompson Ready For First Celtics Game Since Last Week Vs. Magic

Finally, the Celtics return to the court Friday night.

Boston had several games postponed due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. And even though some key players still remain out, its roster isn’t a complete disaster for its game against the Orlando Magic.

And Tristan Thompson, for one, is itching to get back to game action.

The big man, who was in quarantine under the league’s protocols, took to Twitter shortly before tip-off to express his excitement.

Finally game day 🗣 .. felt like forever since we’ve played @celtics — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 15, 2021

It certainly does feel like forever.

The Celtics and Magic tip off from TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.

