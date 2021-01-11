Check Out These Photos Of NESN’s Brand New Studio Ahead Of Thursday’s Debut

NESN viewers are bound to notice a not-so-subtle change in the coming days.

NESN will debut its newly renovated studio space at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 14 during NESN’s Bruins pre-game show, “Bruins Face-Off Live.” However, you don’t have to wait three-plus days to take your first look at the 360-degree customizable studio space. Check out the photos below for an early glimpse at NESN’s new look.







NESN’s redesigned studio space

The studio renovation space positions NESN to have a fully optimized 4K/HDR studio in preparation for the broadcast of 4K/HDR games beginning with the 2021 Boston Red Sox season.

But NESN viewers now can marvel at our new look months ahead of time and grow their excitement over the cutting-edge technological experience.

Thumbnail photo via NESN