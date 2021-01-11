NESN Unveils Brand-New Studio Optimized For 4K Viewing

BOSTON — New England Sports Network (NESN) unveiled a brand-new studio space Monday that positions the network to have a fully optimized 4K/HDR studio in preparation for the broadcast of 4K/HDR games beginning with the 2021 Boston Red Sox season. The 360-degree customizable studio space, designed in partnership with award-winning global brand experience agency Jack Morton Worldwide, integrates an aesthetic blending technology with natural materials to create an environment that is sleek and modern with layered integrations of the NESN logo.

The studio will make its broadcast debut ahead of puck drop for the Boston Bruins’ season opener at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 14 during NESN’s Bruins pre-game show, “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

NESN began the design and renovation plans on the 50’x50′ space in early 2020 to set up the network for a fully re-designed studio in 2021. The studio includes six LED monitors, two of which are 20′ x 7′ and 14’x7’and span the width of the space on opposite ends. In addition to the physical re-design, NESN recently upgraded technology in its Master Control and transitioned its satellite-distribution platform to high performance hybrid fiber in preparation for shooting, producing and airing 4K/HDR quality video.

“We are thrilled with the Bruins’ return to play and excited to debut our new 4K/HDR studio for fan enjoyment in conjunction with the first game of the season,” NESN president & CEO Sean McGrail said. “The studio renovation is one of the final elements in our plan to deliver a 4K/HDR broadcast in 2021. Continuing our tradition of being the first to introduce cutting-edge technology, we are excited to bring New England fans closer than ever to the games they love.”

NESN partnered with a team of experts all around the country to work on the project including AV Design Services (AVDS) for technology, New York City Lights for lighting, and Propmasters for scenic fabrication and installation. Jack Morton Worldwide led the project in partnership with NESN’s Creative Services and Production teams.

“Flexibility was key when designing this multi-use studio. We wanted to promote the feeling of a modern, industrial loft with light-colored brick walls, steel beams, trusswork, and window views, while allowing multiple configurations to emphasize the depth of the set and to guide focus to the content on the monitor walls,” Jack Morton designer Evan Hill said.

“It was a pleasure to work the NESN team to bring this vision to life and give viewers a fresh backdrop to watch the latest sports stories and games, especially those that capture New England’s finest teams.”

The Boston Bruins will begin their season at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 14th against the New Jersey Devils on NESN. Follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

For a link to photo and video showcasing the new space, click here.

Thumbnail photo via NESN