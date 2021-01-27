Craig Smith Breaks Down Game-Winning Goal In Bruins’ Win Vs. Penguins

Craig Smith called game.

The Bruins forward scored the game-winning goal with 11 seconds left in overtime to lift Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Smith explained how the game-winning opportunity — a 2-on-0 with David Krejci — played out.

“Yeah, I was just trying to get it clean,” Smith told NESN after the game. “I think maybe 30 seconds before that I caught one and didn’t get it as clean as I wanted to. It’s just a great play by Krejci to get it back over, just change sides. (It was) just a basic two-on-zero and it went in.”

Smith, playing in his first year in Boston, now has scored two goals on the campaign.