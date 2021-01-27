Craig Smith Breaks Down Game-Winning Goal In Bruins’ Win Vs. Penguins

Craig Smith called game.
The Bruins forward scored the game-winning goal with 11 seconds left in overtime to lift Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
Smith explained how the game-winning opportunity — a 2-on-0 with David Krejci — played out.
“Yeah, I was just trying to get it clean,” Smith told NESN after the game. “I think maybe 30 seconds before that I caught one and didn’t get it as clean as I wanted to. It’s just a great play by Krejci to get it back over, just change sides. (It was) just a basic two-on-zero and it went in.”
Smith, playing in his first year in Boston, now has scored two goals on the campaign.
The victory marked Boston’s third consecutive win as the Bruins move to 4-1-1.