Bruins Wrap: Craig Smith’s Overtime Winner Defeats Penguins 3-2

Here’s how it all went down:

PENALTY KILLS AND THEN SOME

It was a strong opening 20 minutes for the Bruins as they killed off three penalties and scored a shorthanded goal.

Smith built off his strong performance last game getting a shot on net less than a minute into the period, but Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry made the save.

Things were back and forth through the first five minutes, with each offense firing four shots in that that span.

Rask came up with a great stop from Sidney Crosby on top of the crease, and shortly after that, Bryan Rust capitalized on a Marchand turnover and set off on a breakaway. The attempt was high over the Boston net and into the glass, however.

Adding to the pressure, Connor Clifton was sent to the box for two minutes for cross-checking. The Bruins killed the penalty and then some, with Marchand getting the team on the board.

McAvoy came up with a loose puck after a poor pass from the Penguins and sent the puck up to Marchand. The left winger handled it by Kris Letang and buried it in the near top corner.

Boston was relentless for a few sequences in the final minutes of the period, but seven consecutive and unanswered shots didn’t amount to a second goal for the Bruins in the frame.

They outshot the Penguins 11-6 in the stanza and led 1-0 entering the first intermission.

Oh, and we can’t forget this, from NESN play-by-play man Jack Edwards.

🔊Jack gets fired up after the officials blow the whistle because Evgeni Malkin lost the blade off his skate…@RealJackEdwards | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/uOhOZkDw92 — NESN (@NESN) January 27, 2021

NO PROBLEMS ON THE PENALTY KILL

It was Clifton setting the tone out of the gates yet again, getting the first shot of the period 20 seconds in. And like in the first period, the Bruins went to the box early and often.

However, Boston went to the power play after Trent Frederic drew a penalty from Chad Ruhwedel, and Brandon Tanev followed him to the box to give the Bruins a 5-on-3 chance for 1:24.

Marchand racked up his second point of the night, assisting Ritchie along with McAvoy to make it a 2-0 game.

The Bruins killed off two more penalties, and even rode out a 4-on-4, while getting out shot 17-15 by the Penguins in an intense period.

Yes. That means goalie Tuukka Rask came up with 17 saves in the second alone.

IT’S NOT OVER

Frankly, it was hard to imagine Pittsburgh not capitalizing on a single power play with how many it benefited from. Eventually, it was bound to happen.

Ritchie was sent off for tripping with 7:39 elapsed in the third that eventually allowed the Penguins to get on the board.