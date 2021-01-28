Hockey East, CAA Basketball Feature In Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

Nationally ranked Hockey East Men and Hockey East Women squads will fill the airwaves this weekend.

No. 17 Providence will take on New Hampshire on Friday and Sunday in a home-and-home Hockey East Men set, and NESN networks will broadcast both clashes.

No. 4 Northeastern will host Merrimack on Friday in a Hockey East Women matchup. UConn will visit No. 7 Boston College on Saturday in Hockey East Women action.

College basketball fans should be sure to be watch Thursday’s ACC women’s basketball game between No. 2 N.C. State and Virginia Tech. Northeastern will host Drexel on Saturday and Sunday in CAA women’s basketball games.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Jan. 28

4 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: No. 2 N.C. State at Virginia Tech (NESN+)

Friday, Jan. 29

3:30 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Merrimack at No. 4 Northeastern (NESN)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: No. 17 Providence at New Hampshire (NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 30

Noon — CAA women’s basketball: Drexel at Northeastern (NESN)

3 p.m. — Hockey East Women: UConn at No. 7 Boston College (NESN)



Sunday, Jan. 31

Noon — CAA women’s basketball: Drexel at Northeastern (NESN+)

3:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men: New Hampshire at No. 17 Providence (NESN)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

