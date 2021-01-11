How Bill Belichick-Nick Saban Link Has Manifested Itself With Patriots

Turn on Monday night’s Alabama-Ohio State national championship game, and there’s a good chance you could be watching multiple future New England Patriots players.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick first met back in the early 1980s when Saban worked with Belichick’s father at the Naval Academy and have maintained a strong bond ever since as they’ve gone on to win eight Super Bowls and six national championships. Saban was an assistant under Belichick in the early 1990s while Belichick was head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Saban was his defensive coordinator. The pair haven’t worked together since that time but have shared numerous players and coaches.

Saban was hired as Michigan State’s head coach in 1995, while Belichick was still head coach in Cleveland. Belichick selected a player from Saban’s Spartans in his first draft as head coach of the Patriots in 2000, offensive tackle Greg Randall. Belichick and the Patriots drafted Michigan State linebacker T.J. Turner in 2001. Tight end Chris Baker also played for Saban and the Spartans and Belichick and the Patriots.

Belichick also took three coaches from Saban’s Michigan State staff: Dean Pees, Josh McDaniels and Brian Daboll.

Saban left for LSU in 2000. The Patriots drafted or signed a number of former Tigers who played under Saban including quarterback Rohan Davey, defensive linemen Jarvis Green and Marquise Hill, cornerback Randall Gay and linebacker Eric Alexander. Quarterback Matt Flynn and running back Joseph Addai had shorter and less memorable stints with the Patriots but also played at LSU under Saban.