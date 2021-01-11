NFL Rumors: Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson After Five Seasons

Less than three years ago, Doug Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship in the franchise’s history.

Now, he’s out of a job.

The Eagles on Monday afternoon fired Pederson after five seasons at the helm in the City of Brotherly Love, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Philadelphia went 42-37-1 over Pederson’s tenure and reached the playoffs in three of five seasons.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport provided follow-up details after news of Pederson’s firing broke.

After speaking with two people close to former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson, it sounds like this is what it boiled down: Pederson was sick of people telling him what to do. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

Pederson caught plenty of flak after what proved to be his final game as Eagles head coach. The 52-year-old removed starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of a three-point game between Philadelphia and the Washington Football Team, who needed a win in Week 17 in order to win the NFC East. Many accused Pederson of tanking, as the loss to WFT secured the sixth overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft for the Eagles. A win would have dropped Philly down to No. 9.

What’s next for Pederson? As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out Monday, Pederson has a strong relationship with Jets general manager Joe Douglas. New York is one of seven teams in the league with head-coaching vacancies.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images