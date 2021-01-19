NCAA Basketball Bad Beats: Hope You Didn’t Have Baylor -8.5 Vs. Kansas

The bank was open for University of Kansas senior guard Chris Teahan, but he might have closed it for others.

Teahan caught the ball just before half court, took one step to his left and threw up a prayer from well behind the arc as the Baylor Bears men’s basketball team led the Kansas Jayhawks 77-66 with under two seconds left.

Teahan’s shot from straight away clanked off the glass and fell through the net as the buzzer sounded. While Baylor beat Kansas 77-69 to stay an unbeaten 13-0 on the season, it wasn’t a win for everyone.

And by everyone, we mean all the spread bettors who took Baylor -8.5 enter Monday night’s game.

It could prove the worst college basketball beat of the entire 2020-21 season. (You can watch the video here.)

And it prompted a pretty great (or heartbreaking) reaction for those on Twitter:

Kansas bettors right now 💰 pic.twitter.com/qiXNevReP8 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 19, 2021

This will probably be the worst beat of the entire year and it’s only January. That is brutal if you had Baylor — Scott (@chickenman0719) January 19, 2021

Not happy at all about this one….. — Donald Taylor 🦁 (@dktaylor21) January 19, 2021

Thoughts and prayers, Baylor bettors.

Thumbnail photo via Raymond Carlin III/USA TODAY Sports Images