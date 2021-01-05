Time Lapse Video Of TD Garden Ice Installment Is Absolutely Mesmerizing

Big news: The ice is down at TD Garden.

We’ve seen TD Garden in action lately, as the Boston Celtics have played a handful of the games in their young season in the empty arena on Causeway Street.

But earlier this week, the ice was laid down, as the start of the Boston Bruins season draws closer.

The official TD Garden Twitter account shared a time-lapse video of the changeover from the parquet to the ice, and it is gripping.

The B’s will begin the season Jan. 14 on the road against the New Jersey Devils. They’ll play their home opener Jan. 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images