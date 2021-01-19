Tuukka Rask Continues Impressive Start, Despite Bruins’ Loss to Islanders

The Boston Bruins didn’t get the result they hoped for Monday, but Tuukka Rask was impressive between the pipes.

Rask shined in his second appearance of the season despite the Bruins’ heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders. The Bruins netminder stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced throughout the contest with the lone goal coming off of a batted puck up in the air.

With the scored knotted at zero late Monday night, Rask came through with multiple big time stops to preserve the tie for as long as possible.

For more on his night, check out the TD Bank “Save of the Game” above from Monday night’s loss.