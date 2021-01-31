Watch Nick Ritchie Net Power-Play Goal In Second Period As Bruins Trail Capitals

The Boston Bruins sorely needed a second-period goal to cut their deficit against the Washington Capitals, and got one on a late power play at Capital One Arena.

Nick Ritche was credited with the goal, which was assisted by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Krejci unleashed the initial shot, which went through a pair of Washington defenders before finding the back of the net.

Ritchie’s goal at 17:32 cut Boston’s deficit to 3-1 entering the third period. It came after Brandon Carlo had drawn an interference on Washington’s Garnet Hathaway 49 seconds earlier.

Check it out:

The Bruins let up two goals in the second period to fall behind 3-0.

The Bruins entered Saturday with a 5-1-1 record while the Capitals remain unbeaten in regulation at 5-0-3 overall.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images