Brad Stevens Describes Mindset With Celtics Down Three Players

The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded for a little bit, as Grant Williams, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams all are quarantined for seven days.

The trio being out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols leaves Boston thin for the next week, with only Daniel Theis and Tacko Fall available as big men.

Still, Brad Stevens knows there’s not much he can do.

“Obviously, we’re going to be limited with the amount of guys that can play that spot. We’ll have two bigs on our roster for the next couple of games,” Stevens told reporters before tip-off against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden, via MassLive’s Matt Vautour. “It is what it is.”

Stevens added, “The big concern for me is, when we’re playing small, sometimes, it’s awfully small. That’s the challenge. We have to make sure we mix and max as best we can to make sure we keep as much of our wing depth on the floor whenever we can. There’s a lot going on, a lot to balance. Inevitably this will give other guys an opportunity to play.”

We’ll see just how the Celtics respond Friday night when they tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images