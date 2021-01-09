Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Dealt With Ankle Injury During 2020 Season

It was a rough 2020 for the Boston Red Sox all around in a season that consisted of struggles.

Rafael Devers, in particular, had consistency issues at third base throughout the course of the 60-game Major League Baseball season.

The 24-year-old made 14 errors –a league high– in 57 games after a strong 2019 campaign. Devers made 22 errors in 156 games, for comparison.

But Devers injured his ankle Aug. 9 while he stretched to reach base. He missed two games, but powered through much of the remainder of the season.

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, who spoke with Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles, Devers’ ankle never was 100% after that Aug. 9 injury, which hindered his performance at the corner position.

“There were a few errors he made that I don’t think he would have made if he would have been healthy, to be honest,” Febles told Speier. “Sometimes he was not setting his feet the way he should.

“You need your ankles. You need your legs. When an athlete is not healthy and he’s concerned about not making some moves when you go to the baseball, sometimes it affects the way you play.”

The good news? Devers’ agent, Nelson Montes de Oca, told Speier his client’s ankle is “100 percent.”

“He’s 100 percent now,” Montes de Oca said. “He’s getting ready to have a really good 2021 season. “He takes pride on helping the team win and hopefully bringing another championship. He loves that team. He loves the city and loves the fans.”

Spring training begins in just a few short months, and the Red Sox are slated to open the 2021 season April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images