Yasiel Puig Rumors: Red Sox Among Number Of Teams Interested In Outfielder

Here’s what we do know: There’s a report out there indicating the Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in Yasiel Puig.

Here’s what we don’t know: Where he would fit in with the Red Sox.

Puig remains a free agent after opting out of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The outfielder was a useful player in 2019, so it’s no surprise that a number of teams appear to be kicking the tires on the 30-year-old.

Yasiel Puig is drawing interest from multiple teams, per sources. Red Sox, Yankees, Astros, Marlins and Orioles appear to have varying levels of interest. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 4, 2021

The Red Sox’s outfield as it stands will feature Andrew Benintendi, Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez the likely fourth outfielder. The Red Sox also haven’t ruled out re-signing Jackie Bradley Jr.

If the price is right, bringing Puig in to be the fourth outfielder (or bumping Renfroe to the spare role) appears to be the likely vision — especially since Martinez has the DH spot locked down.

Puig hit .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs, posting a .785 OPS. over 149 games in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians.

