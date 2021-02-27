Bruce Cassidy Strongly Challenges Bruins After Second Straight Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ rough patch continued Friday night.

Boston fell for the fourth in its last five games in blowout fashion losing to the New York Rangers, 6-2, at Madison Square Garden.

The Bruins’ lone win throughout this tough stretch came Sunday as they had a blowout win of their own as they took down the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had a lot to say. He dissected the recent cold streak, and also laid out a challenge to some of the younger guys on the squad.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via POOL PHOTOS/USA TODAY Sports Images