Cliffy Hockey has entered the chat.

The Boston Bruins were in Philadelphia for a game against the Flyers on Friday night, and Connor Clifton dropped the gloves with just over six minutes to go in the first.

The Bruins blueliner dropped a heavy hit on Nicolas Aube-Kubel before they decided to go at it.

Clifton landed three strong rights, and appeared to stun Aube-Kubel for a brief moment.

You can watch it unfold here.

Let’s see which way the momentum swings after this.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images