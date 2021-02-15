NESN Logo Sign In

Remember the Tom Brady completion to tight end Cameron Brate last week?

No, not one of Brate’s three catches Super Bowl Sunday but instead Brady’s Lombardi Trophy toss, which stretched across not only land, but sea. It came during the boat parade after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV.

Lorraine Grohl, the daughter of the silversmith who designed the first Lombardi Trophy, as you may have heard, took issue with Brady’s throw. She even requested an apology from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Well, Brady’s former teammate Duron Harmon issued a response those across New England probably have been saying for days.

“So she didn’t care when Gronk bunted the ball with the Lombardi trophy two years ago,” Harmon tweeted Monday.

So she didn’t care when Gronk bunted the ball with the Lombardi trophy two years ago 😂😂 https://t.co/99PYvYbcx7 — Duron Harmon (@dharm32) February 15, 2021

Harmon isn’t the only one who is laughing at the idea of Brady’s apology either. Even Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht had a humorous response Monday.

Harmon was traded to the Detroit Lions last offseason, ending his seven-year run with Brady and the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images