You can’t make this stuff up.

Tom Brady moves to Florida to bring the Buccaneers and the greater Tampa Bay area a Super Bowl, but one woman from Fort Myers isn’t exactly grateful.

Maybe she’s a Miami Dolphins fan?

Lorraine Grohl — daughter of Greg Grohl, a master silversmith at Tiffany and Co. who designed the first Lombardi Trophy — is demanding an apology from the quarterback after seeing him throw the trophy during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade.

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players,” Grohl said in an interview with FOX4 in Florida.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football.”

Lorraine Grohs says that Tom Brady's trophy toss is insulting to her family's legacy and would like an apology.



She is the daughter of Greg Grohs, the master silversmith who crafted the very first Lombardi Trophy. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/sdElEcHmgp — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) February 13, 2021

Well, if Grohl isn’t happy about what happened on Wednesday, no one tell her about the time Rob Gronkowski dented the New England Patriots 2018 Super Bowl trophy by hitting a baseball with it.

