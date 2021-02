NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins traveled out to Lake Tahoe for the NHL’s Outdoor Series and left with a decisive victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins offense stole the show, putting up seven goals with three coming from David Pastrnak. The Bruins now sit at 5-0 in games against the Flyers in the 2021 NHL season.

Take a look at the game recap in the Ford Final Five Facts Video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images