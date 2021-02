NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins rallied to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers again Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 late in the third period, the B’s used goals from Brad Marchand and Sean Kuraly to take the lead and improve to 4-0-0 against the Flyers on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images