J.D. Martinez Has Blunt Response To Alex Verdugo Criticizing His Fashion

J.D. Martinez, at least according to Alex Verdugo, doesn’t have the greatest fashion sense.

It appears the Boston Red Sox slugger is incapable of caring less.

Sox players were mic’d up for Wednesday’s “Sox at Sundown” workout on NESN. Throughout the night, players chatted with Tom Caron and Jim Rice, and it led to a little bit of playful banter.

Verdugo, who is known for taking his attire seriously, happily threw Martinez under the bus for not knowing how to dress and, frankly, not caring about it.

When made aware of this take, Martinez fired back simply: “I don’t worry about socks, I worry about hitting.”

Dugie says J.D. has the worst style on the team.



J.D. begs to differ. pic.twitter.com/IPpISHibgU — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 25, 2021

Martinez is coming off his worst offensive season in a Red Sox uniform, but all parties are expecting a bounce-back campaign for him in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images