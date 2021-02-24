J.D. Martinez Has ‘Chip On My Shoulder’ Entering 2021 Red Sox Season

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez had a down 2020 season, that’s not a secret.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter batted .213 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs during the abbreviated campaign.

We know manager Alex Cora is willing to bet the 2018 Silver Slugger Award winner will have a better year than last. And being able to get back into the video room more certainly should help that.

Martinez took responsibility for his struggles, noting it was hard for him to stay ready due to the uncertainty of games being played.

“It’s my fault. I take accountability for that because I didn’t stay ready,” Martinez told reporters Tuesday. “And I think this year I said to myself, ‘They’re not getting me again. They’re not catching me off guard.’ So I stayed ready the whole time.”

Martinez, a three-time All-Star, also revealed he has a bit of a chip on his shoulder as he prepares for the 2021 season.

“I think I have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I’ve always played with that. I’ve always played with that chip of always having to prove people wrong my whole career. I think it kind of might of went away a little bit. But I think I’ve got it a little bit back now.”

Having Martinez return to form certainly would be a boost to an already powerful Red Sox lineup.

Opening Day is slated for April 1 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

