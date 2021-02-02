Kike Hernandez Sends Message To Red Sox Nation After Officially Signing

Enrique “Kike” Hernandez officially is a member of the Red Sox.

Boston and the former Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman reportedly agreed to a deal two weeks ago, but the two parties officially put pen to paper Tuesday. Shortly after Hernandez’s two-year contract was announced, the 29-year-old took to Twitter with a message for Red Sox nation.

Take a look:

New year. New team. New city. New number. New baby. Can’t wait to start this new chapter in my life! Gonna be bringing TONS OF ENERGY to Beantown!!! Looking forward to becoming good friends with the Green Monster! Let’s gooo!!

Hernandez has an opportunity to play a major role with the Red Sox, and could see significant time at second base.

A career .240 hitter, Hernandez is coming off a season in which he hit .230 with five homers and 20 RBIs while primarily playing second base. He has made at least 10 starts at every position other than pitcher and catcher.

